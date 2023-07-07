Scans rule out internal injuries for Aponye’s driver, brother

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The two people who sustained injuries in the accident that claimed the life of businessman Apollo Nyegamehe have been identified as Moses Buyinza Isabirye, a driver and Joshua Karamuzi, a brother to the deceased.

Doctor Innocent Twesiime the Itojo Medical Superintendent said the two were referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital last night because they were in critical condition at the time, although scans did not show any internal injuries.

He said the deceased commonly known as Aponye had sustained Multiple injuries from the accident, and his body bore broken chest bones, cracked ribs and smashed internal organs. The body was stitched and transferred to Kampala for Postmortem examination.

Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital’s Head of Communication Halson Kagure said the two victims were brought in at around 1 a.m. and admitted to the emergency ward where the doctors found them with external cuts on the head.

According to Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, preliminary investigations show that the Land Cruiser registration UBF 300Z in which the three were travelling rammed into a FUSO registration number UAZ 767D that had been stationed along the road in Itojo due to a mechanical problem.

Nyegamehe owned a string of businesses that include Aponye City Mall, Mega Standard Supermarket and Aponye Mall in Ntinda among others. He was one of the major suppliers of COVID-19 relief food procured by the Office of the Prime Minister.

URN