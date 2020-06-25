Scabies cases in Hoima rise to 1500

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of people infested by scabies in Hoima district has reached 1500.

Fredrick Byenume, the Hoima district health inspector says they realised a huge number of people are infected during a community surveillance exercise they conducted last week.

The most affected people are in Kyabigambire, Buseruka, Kitoba, Buraru and Kigorobya sub counties.

Scabies is caused by the parasitic sarcoptes scabiei mite, which quickly spreads from person to person, especially those in crowded living conditions or with a lack of access to clean water.

The mites cause a pimple-like rash that is severely itchy and occasionally tiny burrows may be seen in the skin.

Byenume says they are puzzled by the increasing number of people infested by the disease adding that they have alerted the Health Ministry.

He says health authorities in the district are doing all they can to ensure that the disease is contained.

John Adrapi a resident of Kyabigambire sub county says the situation could escalate unless something is done to contain the situation.

Jackline Kyalisiima, a resident of Buraru sub county says three of her children have been infested and fears that the disease could spread to the remaining two children since she hasn’t received any help.

In March this year, scabies devastated Abangi, Onin, Bisaju and Ogadra villages in Budongo sub county in Masindi district.

The most affected were pupils of Kasenene primary school. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), scabies affects more than 130 million people at any time.

However, children and the elderly in resource-poor communities are the most susceptible to scabies as well as to secondary complications of infestation.

The highest rates occur in countries with hot, tropical climates, where infestation is endemic, especially in communities where overcrowding and poverty coexist.

******

URN