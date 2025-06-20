SC Villa appoints Serbia’s Milincic as head coach

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda Premier League side SC Villa has appointed Serbia’s Nemanja Milincic as its new head coach.

Club president Hajji Omar Ahmed Mandela unveiled Milincic on Friday in Kampala.

“After a thorough selection process, we are confident that Milincic’s experience, vision, expertise and passion for the game will align perfectly with our ambitions. We believe he is the right person to lead our team to new heights both domestically and on the continental stage,” said the president.

Milincic, a UEFA Pro Licence holder, takes over from Morley Byekwaso, who left the club by mutual consent to take charge of Uganda’s national team during the forthcoming CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).

“I am honored to join SC Villa, I’m eager to work with the players, staff and management to build a formidable team that will challenge for every trophy available. I know the expectations are high, and I’m committed to delivering success and making our supporters proud,” added Milincic.

Milincic was previously assistant coach of Bulgaria’s national team from 2022 to 2023. Before taking up the SC Villa coaching role, he also had spells at Red Star, Al-Ettifaq, AEK Athens, Al-Ahli and the Serbia national team. ■