Saudi king, French president review G20 efforts to support economies

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed on Monday the efforts of Group of 20 (G20) countries to support global economies.

Both sides also discussed over a phone call the role of G20 in backing health systems to combat the implications of COVID-19, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The French president hailed the cooperation between the two countries and the efforts of the Saudi G20 presidency.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the G20 countries have been holding regular meetings to deal with various impacts of the virus on various sectors to overcome them.

The G20 leaders during a summit held in March vowed to pump more than 5 trillion U.S. dollars into the international economy.

The phone call also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest regional issues and efforts to tackle them.

*********

XINHUA