Saudi Arabia, Uganda to mark end of Ramadan from Sunday



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | AFP | The Eid al-Fitr feast marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is to start on Sunday in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Gulf states, the religious authorities announced.

Uganda in East Africa also announced the moon had been sighted. Sheikh Yahaya Kakungulu , the Director Sharia, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, confirmed Eid is Sunday.

In Riyadha, the authorities in the kingdom said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency that the new moon had been sighted, marking the end of the month of fasting.

News agencies in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also announced that Sunday will mark the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, and other countries in the region are expected to follow suit.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims do not drink, eat or have sexual relations between dawn and nightfall. They also try to avoid evil thoughts and deeds.

Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Koran was revealed to their prophet Mohammed during that month.