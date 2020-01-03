Saracen Security Company supervisor commits suicide in Kabale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The supervisor of Saracen Security Company in Kabale has committed suicide.

Denis Musinguzi, 29 years, a resident of Bugongi in Northern division, Kabale municipality shot himself dead on Thursday.

Brian Ampeire, the Kabale District Police Commander says that Musinguzi shot himself dead in front of detectives at Kabale police station. Ampeire explains that Musinguzi had responded to summons issued against him for allegedly defiling a 17-year girl.

Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that Musinguzi surprisingly pulled out a pistol number PSO T1102-6801019 from his pocket and shot himself in the head while recording a statement.

Maate says that detectives had not bothered to disarm Musinguzi since he had responded to the sermons and was cooperative while recording a statement. Maate, however, wonders why Musinguzi decided to end his life yet the matter was still under investigations.

