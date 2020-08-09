Sanjay asks NRM delegates to ignore racial biases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sanjay Tanna, the former Tororo Municipality MP who is vying for election as the Eastern region NRM vice chairperson has asked party delegates to discard racial prejudices and focus on the candidate’s capacity to deliver.

Speaking to URN in an interview shortly after addressing NRM delegates drawn from various areas in Busoga sub region on Friday, Sanjay said whereas his rivals are playing the racial card on the basis of his Indian accent, he is a Ugandan with sufficient capacity to serve his fellow countrymen.

He argued that just like all other human beings, he didn’t choose to have parents of Asian dissent and should therefore be accorded the same privileges like his opponents.

Sanjay explained that although he has established several business enterprises in Eastern Uganda which have made him popular, some ill intended individuals are decampaigning him on social media because of his skin color.

He says his rival has gone racist as opposed to telling the voters what he can do for them. According to Sanjay, the ongoing campaigns have helped him to establish that most delegates are not well motivated to carry out their duties which has affected party support.

On Monday this week, the incumbent Eastern Uganda NRM vice chairperson, Mike Mukula met delegates in Tororo district where he promised to continue advocating for economic transformation of the country.

URN