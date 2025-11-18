Salah, Osimhen and Hakimi vying for the African Player of the Year award

RABAT, MOROCCO | Xinhua | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday unveiled the final three-man shortlists in each of the men’s categories for the highly anticipated 2025 CAF Awards.

The prestigious ceremony will be held in Rabat, Morocco, on Nov. 19, 2025, starting at 7:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), to celebrate the outstanding performances and achievements that have marked African football this year.

Three of the continent’s biggest stars are in contention for the African Player of the Year award: Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain) and Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray), all of whom have enjoyed remarkable seasons at the highest level.

CAF also announced the shortlists for Goalkeeper of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year.

The 2025 CAF Awards recognize outstanding performances at club and national team level during the period from Jan. 6 to Oct. 15, 2025. ■