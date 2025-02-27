Safal Uganda Baati Foundation supports Kiwale school in Buikwe district

Buikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kiwale Church of Uganda (COU) Primary School, once struggling with makeshift classrooms and inadequate learning facilities, has received a significant boost through the support of the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation in partnership with the Rotary Club of Bweyogerere Namboole.

The Foundation provided roofing for a newly constructed four-classroom block, ensuring that the 3,000 children in Kiwale Village, Buikwe District, now have a safe and conducive learning environment.

Established in 2016, Kiwale COU Primary School is a community and church-founded institution, created to educate children who previously had no access to schools within a 4-5 kilometer radius.

Under the ‘Adopt a School’ model, the Rotary Club of Bweyogerere Namboole adopted the school in 2018, working in collaboration with the Church of Uganda, Seeta Archdeaconry, and Mukono Diocese.

To complete the construction of a four-classroom block and a two-stance pit latrine in 2022, the Rotary Club sought support from the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation.

During the commissioning of the new classroom block, George Mubiru, Manager of the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, emphasized the importance of proper learning facilities.

“Education is a fundamental right for every child, and they must have facilities that support effective learning. Previously, these children had to study outside, but we are pleased that they can now learn under a properly roofed structure, protected from harsh weather conditions such as rain or extreme heat,” Mubiru said.

He reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to community transformation, stating, “We remain dedicated to making a difference by ensuring that children receive quality education in a safe and secure environment. We are grateful for partnerships that enable us to reach communities and create meaningful impact.”

Michael Nuwagaba, President of the Rotary Club of Bweyogerere Namboole, along with the school administration, expressed gratitude to Safal Uganda Baati Foundation for its generous support.

“This facility will now accommodate hundreds of pupils, providing them with a safe and conducive learning environment. We sincerely appreciate the Foundation’s invaluable contribution in making this vision a reality,” Nuwagaba said.

The successful completion of this project underscores the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation’s dedication to sustainable community development.

Through such initiatives, the Foundation continues to enhance the well-being of communities and contribute to national development.