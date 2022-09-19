Ruto over the moon as he boards bus to Queen’s funeral

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | President William Ruto was all smiles as he boarded a bus for the first time since he was sworn into office last week.

On Monday, Ruto joined other African presidents in a bus as they headed to Birmingham Palace in the United Kingdom for the funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He was seated at the back left of the bus next to his wife first lady Rachel Ruto who was seen looking outside the window, perhaps viewing the city.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu was also in the photo and sat in front of Ruto.

Global leaders were ordered to give up their diplomatic cars and, instead, share transport with their fellow Presidents and Prime Ministers as part of plans organised by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to enable safe travel to the Queen’s funeral.

More than 100 heads of state, prime ministers and members of European royal families are expected to attend the service. It is the first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill 57 years ago.

However, as reported by Evening Standard, US President Joe Biden will not have to board a bus to the Queen’s funeral.

An exception on security grounds is to be made for the US President that will allow him and the First Lady to travel in the armour-plated Cadillac known as the “Beast” to Westminster Abbey.

