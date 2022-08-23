Ruto lawyers ready for legal battle on poll petitions

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | President-elect William Ruto has put together a team of lawyers to defend his win in petitions filed Monday at the Supreme Court.

Ruto will be banking on seasoned lawyers to help thwart attempts to nullify his election as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor when the hearing begins this week.

The Supreme Court has 14 days to hear and determine the matter. Azimio leader Raila Odinga has challenged Ruto’s win.

In the polls, Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes (50.49 per cent), while Raila got 6,942,930 votes (48.85 per cent).

Fred Ngatia, a senior counsel who was part of the team that represented Uhuru and Ruto in the 2017 presidential election case, Katwa Kigen, who was among a battery of lawyers in the Ruto ICC case, and Kindiki Kithure are among those leading the side.

The Supreme Court has received 9 Presidential Petitions today from the following:

1. Raila Odinga & Martha Karua

2. David Ngari

3. John Kamau

4. Khelef Khalifa

5. Moses Kuria

6. Okiya Omtatah

7. Reuben Kigame

8. Youth Advocacy Africa

9. Juliah Chege pic.twitter.com/V6XRlCUBg1 — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) August 22, 2022

Senior counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi has opted out, citing breach of client-advocate privilege.

“I want but I can’t act for President-elect Ruto in the Supreme Court. I’m conflicted. In 2017, I acted for outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta against Raila,” Abdullahi tweeted.

“Now that Uhuru’s project (Hon Raila) is challenging Ruto’s victory, obviously Uhuru will object and raise clients-advocate privilege,” he added.

Others are Hillary Sigei, Muthomi Thiankolu, Kipchumba Murkomen, Kipkorir Sing’oei, Gladys Shollei, Duncan Ojwang and Linda Musumba.

Most of these representatives also played a role in the BBI case in the High Court and the Court of Appeal, where they won.

Yesterday, Sigei said they were ready to argue their case in court and that they will be waiting to be served the court papers to “adequately” plan for it.

“We are ready for it. As far as we are concerned, our client was validly elected…we are, however, waiting for them to serve us before we prepare for it,” he said.

He said they have started meeting as a team to gather evidence and share responsibilities ahead of the commencement of the case.

Azimio La Umoja filed a petition challenging DP William Ruto's victory, the Supreme Court has so far received 9 petitions. Here is the timeline for the Presidential petition process. SOURCE: @Kenyajudiciary pic.twitter.com/n6kf84G9A7 — TheStarKenya (@TheStarKenya) August 23, 2022

Allegations by Raila’s team that the poll was rigged in favour of Ruto were backed by a protest from four IEBC commissioners led by vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, who disputed the poll results.

Appearing to challenge those ‘aggrieved’ to move to court, Cherera said, “We cannot take ownership of this result that is going to be announced.”

“There is an open door for people to go to court over the anomalies we have noted in the results,” she said during a press conference before the results were announced.

Other dissenting commissioners are Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit. They were all appointed to office in September last year by President Uhuru Kenyatta following approval by Parliament.

They replaced former vice chair Consolata Maina, Roselyne Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat, who resigned in a huff after the hotly contested 2017 general election.

****

SOURCE: THE STAR