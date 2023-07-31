Monday , July 31 2023
The Independent July 31, 2023 WORLD Leave a comment

President Putin said that the Russian navy will receive 30 new ships in 2023 as the country continues strengthening its naval forces. Photo via @PMSimferopol

St Petersburg, Russia | Xinhua | The Russian navy will receive 30 new ships in 2023 as the country continues strengthening its naval forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said here Sunday.

Putin made the remark at the main naval parade being held in honor of Russian Navy Day. He said 30 ships of different classes would be added to the navy, including the Mercury corvette.

The naval parade in St. Petersburg was divided into two parts: 45 ships, submarines and other vessels participated in the parade on the water, while about 3,000 soldiers participated in the parade on land.

Some African heads of state and government representatives witnessed the naval parade in St. Petersburg after taking part in the second Russia-Africa Summit, which took place on July 27-28.

In addition to St. Petersburg, the Russian cities of Baltiysk, Vladivostok and others also held parades to celebrate Navy Day.

