Russia ready for serious conversation about achieving peace in Ukraine — ambassador to UK

LONDON | TASS | Moscow is ready for a very serious conversation about a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but is not moving away from its previously taken position, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with the British television channel ITV.

“I will say that we are prepared for a very serious conversation on that side,” the diplomat said, answering the question of “whether Russia is ready to make peace with Ukraine.”

“We have laid our position, and we are sticking to our position. I do not think that I have to repeat it. We are also on offensive, which makes our situation and position stronger,” he added.

As the ambassador noted, “a lot depends now on what is going to happen in the coming weeks and months,” but Russia needs to understand what will be discussed at the upcoming talks. According to the ambassador, Russia is ready to conduct them based on the draft peace agreement that was discussed in Istanbul in the spring of 2022.

Kelin also suggested that Russia would not be willing to come to any kind of agreement until Ukraine held new presidential elections, the ITV channel says.

As Kelin noted, Moscow is currently conducting “very preliminary contacts with the Americans.”

At the moment what is going on it is very preliminary context with Americans. In this context, as far as I understand, it is [being done] to test positions to define margins of [what is] possible. So, it is too early to say. We have not heard about any serious proposals on the table,” Kelin said.