Russia downs 164 drones overnight, reports damage at Black Sea port

MOSCOW | Xinhua) | Russian air defense shot down 164 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

According to the ministry, 39 drones were destroyed over the Black Sea and 32 over southern Russia’s Krasnodar region.

The drone attacks caused damage to port infrastructure and an apartment building in the Black Sea port of Tuapse in Krasnodar, local authorities said.

Two foreign civilian vessels caught fire during the attack, with no injuries reported, according to the regional operational headquarters.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 79 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles overnight, with its air defenses shooting down 67 drones. ■