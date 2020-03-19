Running water claims two lives in Kigezi

Kigezi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Running water has killed two people in Kigezi sub-region. Yoweri Mbabazi, 78, a resident of Busigyi village in Gitovu parish, Busanza Sub County, Kisoro district was killed when running waters destroyed his house and buried him alive.

Wilson Ngomanziiza, Busigyi village LCI Chairperson says that when the incident occurred during the heavy downpour, children who were with Mbabazi in the house sleeping fled but Mbabazi failed to run outside and was buried by rubbles and mud.

Ngomanziiza says that the heavy downpour which started at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday rained up to around 5 am on Wednesday.

The rain also killed Johnson Nyakeiru, 55, a resident of Karubanda village, Nyakasiru parish, Bukinda Sub County, Rukiga district.

Justus Majomba, a neighbour says that he heard Nyakeiru screaming for help during a heavy downpour at around 3:00 am. Majomba says that when he realized that Nyakeiru’s condition was worrying, he immediately mobilized locals to rush Nyakeiru to the hospital, but died before reaching the hospital.

Aggrey Mugisha, Bukinda sub-county LCIII Chairman says that the heavy downpour which started at around 8:30 PM and lasted for more than ten hours destroyed five houses and gardens of onions, beans, sorghum, maize, banana and cabbages among others.

******

URN