Rukungiri gears up for Museveni campaign visit

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of National Resistance Movement-NRM party supporters have poured in the streets of Rukungiri town ahead of presidential candidate, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s campaign meeting.

The NRM supporters are riding around on motorcycles fully dressed in the yellow party t-shirts and carrying flags. The former ICT Minister and Rukungiri District NRM Chairperson, Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi, who is coordinating the campaigns, says Museveni is expected to meet party delegates, candidate and a few party members at Rukungiri Main Stadium.

“Due to Covid-19 we shall only allow those that will present covid-19 free certificate but am appealing to all Rukungirians to stand alongside roads and wave to the president and our party Chairperson.”

Maj.Gen. Muhwezi said Ambose Kibuuka, the leader of team 1 Sevolution was seen wooing Boda-Boda cyclists to rally support for Museveni as he enters the town.

Johnson Amanya, a Boda boda raider in Rukungiri town is one of those patiently waiting for Museveni and wants him to address the poor state of roads in the district.

According to Amanya, as a cyclist, he faces a lot of hardships executing his duties of transporting people and their goods.

Evert Akamanya wants Museveni to address his unfulfilled pledge to set up a district referral hospital in the 2016 presidential campaigns. He is sure that Museveni can garner up to 90 percent of the votes in the district if he fulfills his pledge. Johnson also wants Museveni to address the implementation of other government programs like the National Agricultural Advisory Services.

Apophia Kyomugashe, another voter wants Museveni to address the increasing youth unemployment, saying the sitting government hasn’t worked for them. Amon Nuwagaba, an FDC supporter says that he will vote Museveni this time around since Dr. Kizza Besigye isn’t on the ballot.

“Am voting president Museveni for two reasons. Dr. Besigye’s failure to appear on the list of those seeking support for presidency and being a westerner. That will only force me to vote president Museveni,” Nuwagaba said. While several people were excited about Museveni’s visit, business people were seen going about their normal business.

Moreen Karungi, a businesswoman along Republic road in Rukungiri town, said that she can’t go for Museveni’s rally and close her business. “I can’t close my business and I go for president because after the month the landlord will come for rent and I will not say that I went to see the president so wait for some time. For this reason, I have to focus on my business though I support him,” Karungi said.

Emmanuel Tumukunde, a businessman at Rubabo road said “much as I support the president but I can’t close my business and wait for the president because we are in Christmas season were we expect to get some money since people are busy shopping for Christmas.”

Adding that “Because of being in Christmas season am unable to wait for the president but I want him to address the problem of loans. Before covid-19 lockdown, we had borrowed money from banks and we were forced to close our business but banks did not forgive us and the president had promised to talk to the banks but he did not.”

URN