Rukiga district struggles to raise UGX 100M to save school playground

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rukiga district local government is stuck on how to raise Shillings 100 million to save the playground of Ibugwe Government-aided primary school from being taken over by a businessman, our reporter has learnt.

The playground measuring about two acres is found in Ibugwe village in Rwamucucu sub-county. Kabale Chief Magistrate’s court ordered the district to compensate Isaaya Turyahikayo, a local businessman and resident of Ibugwe village Shillings 100 million for illegally setting up the playground on his private land.

The ruling stemmed from an application filed by Turyahikayo under Civil suit number MKA 228 of 1975 against the then Kabale district local government and Ibugwe primary school for trespassing on his land and turning it into a school playground to promote sports at Ibugwe primary school. Turyahikayo argued that despite being the lawful owner of the land he was never consulted.

In August this year, the magistrate’s court ruled in favour of Turyahikayo since both Rukiga district local government and school couldn’t table any proof of ownership of the contested land. Now, Turyahikayo through Niwagaba Advocates and Solicitors has asked Rukiga district local government to compensate him in less than 60 days.

In a September 15, 2020 notice issued by the firm, directs the district to pay the money on Centenary Bank Entebbe Branch account number 3100048060 in time or else the notice will be executed. Fredrick Ssemogerere, the Rukiga District Chief Administrative Officer told URN that he aware of the notice but declined to comment further.

Geoffrey Byamugisha, the Speaker Rukiga District Council told URN that they are stuck on how to raise the money. Byamugisha said that they are trying to explore ways of securing money to compensate Turyahikayo because even government lawyers from the office of a solicitor general have advised that the district might not win the case in case even if they chose to appeal.

Joseph Besigye Keijarubi, the Deputy speaker says that paying the compensation will greatly affect the district budget. Besigye says this will necessitate cutting the budget of many departments to raise the compensation money.

Michael Kwarikunda Mbareeba, Rukiga District LC 5 vice Chairperson, says that it is very absurd to find out that this matter has been in court without the knowledge of district leaders like him.

URN