FDC elects new Rukiga district chairperson

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Michael Kwarikunda Mbareeba has been elected unopposed as the new Rukiga district Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party chairperson.

Kwarikunda was elected on Tuesday during the district and sub-county party leaders conference in Katungu, Mparo town council. The meeting was presided over by Jack Crissy Sabiti, the party’s National Chairman of the Elderly Council and former Rukiga County Member of Parliament.

Kwarikunda replaces Medard Ensinikweri, who in July defected to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. Ensinikweri defected together with his wife Christine Kamusiime, accusing the party of failing to fulfill its mission of taking over power for many years.

Sabiti says that they received instructions from the party’s Secretary-General, Nandala Mafabi to have all vacant positions filled. Sabitti says that Kwarikunda is reliable and will mobilize party supporters in the district.

Kwarikunda promised to unite all party members and also discuss ways on how to economically work together to achieve economic independence among party members as opposed to people who cross to parties for money.

FDC has been struggling to compete and win seats in Rukiga district. In the 2016 general elections, Sabitti lost to NRM’s Hebert Kabafunzaki as Rukiga County Member of Parliament.

In the 2021 general elections, Stephen Nebye Rutaro, the FDC candidate was defeated by an Independent candidate Roland Ndyomugyeni Bish for the Rukiga County seat while Michael Kwarikunda Mbareeba lost to NRM’s Robert Mbabazi Kakwerere for the LCV chairperson seat.

