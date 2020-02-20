Rotary in drive to raise UGX 367 M to equip Mengo blood bank

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rotary in Uganda has launched a drive to raise 367 million Shillings to procure an automated blood grouping machine for Mengo Blood Bank. Part of the funding will be used to procure a centrifuge 6000i for component preparation, to separates the blood into different components.

The move is aimed at supporting the Mengo hospital blood bank, an idea that started in 2013 when a modern facility to complement the National Blood Bank in Nakasero was established by the Rotary Fraternity in Uganda.

Now Rotary has partnered with MTN Foundation and Stanbic bank in a fundraising drive seeking to raise USD 100,000 (over 360 Million Shillings) to equip Mengo Hospital blood bank project. The event is slated for February 28th, 2020. Part of the fundraising will be through a Transformational Leadership Forum and concert to be held at Serena Hotel on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Ronald Kawaddwa, the chairperson of Mengo Rotary Blood Bank, told journalists in Kampala that the money, once collected, will be used to complete the blood processing cycles that will be used for equipping the facility. He says the intervention will boost to the recently acquired transfusion transmissible infection testing machines.

Dr Frank Kakuba, the Head of the Mengo Blood Bank says that the reason for blood shortage in the country is because of not only a limited collection of blood but the lack of processing of collected blood. He hailed Rotary for looking into these challenges and supporting the blood drive.

Catherine Adengo, the Corporate Affairs Manager at Stanbic Bank encouraged the public to donate blood saying that several Ugandans are always in desperate need for blood.

At the same press conference, singer Rema Namakula and husband Hamza Ssebunya were announced as Rotary Blood Bank Ambassadors.

The couple pledged to total commitment to sensitize and mobilize the public about the fundraise and need to donate blood. Rema will perform at the Rotary Blood Bank forum next week.

On her part, Namakula said people should not die from preventable conditions.

MTN Foundation and Stanbic Bank donated 25 million Shillings each to the cause.

URN