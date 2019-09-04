Ronald Otile guns for 4th title as 137 tee off at Uganda Golf Open

Uganda Amateur Open Golf Championships 2019

Ladies Open Champ Martha Babirye

Amateur Open Sept 4-7

➡ Pro-Am

➡ Professional Open

Venue: Lake Victoria Serena

Entebbe, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | All eyes will be on three-time winner Ronald Otile when the 78th Uganda Amateur Open tees off at 7.30am today at the picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf course just outside Kampala.

‘Lion Heart’ Ronald Otile joined Ugandan golf greats with his third Amateur Open title last year, after an amazing comeback from 5 strokes behind, in the last 6 holes, on the final day.

“It was my Lion Heart” that did it, he said, explaining how he did not lose hope after carding 9 on hole 11.

Otile became only the eighth golfer to win three titles in the 77-year history of the Uganda Amateur Golf Open.

The four-day 72 hole Amateur Open is Ugandan golf’s most prestigious title. This year’s event has come a few days after the Ladies Open that was won by Uganda’s Martha Babirye, and a week before the professional Open.

AMATEUR OPEN TOP 7 in 2018

➡️ Ronald Otile 🇺🇬 285 (+1)

➡️ Edwin Mudanyi 🇰🇪 (+2)

➡️ John Karichu 🇰🇪 (+2)

➡️ Herman Mutebi 🇺🇬 (+6)

➡️ Joseph Cwinyai 🇺🇬 (+7)

➡️ Daniel Baguma 🇺🇬 (+7)

➡️ Joel Basalaine 🇺🇬 (+12)

