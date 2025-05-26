Roke Telekom and BLACK’s strategic partnership to power digital lifestyles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Roke Telekom, Uganda’s leading homegrown internet service provider, has announced a partnership with BLACK, a bold consumer tech and lifestyle brand, to deliver an enhanced digital experience to their customers.

This partnership brings together two fast-rising Ugandan brands to serve the needs of today’s connected generation, an official said.

The official added that with Roke’s reliable and accessible internet infrastructure enabling seamless online access, and BLACK’s line of high-quality tech products, ranging from headphones to lifestyle accessories, the collaboration is designed to empower customers to work, play, create, and connect effortlessly.

“At Roke, we’re constantly looking for ways to improve our customers’ digital lives,” said Joseph Byaruhanga, Brand and Marketing Manager at Roke Telekom.

“Partnering with BLACK allows us to go beyond connectivity and into the experiences that people care about; sound, content, and creativity, with the internet only being an enabler, opens doors to many possibilities.”

Mourice Aliganyira, Head of Marketing & Brand at BLACK, added: “BLACK products are built for bold expression and immersive use, whether it’s music, content creation, or remote work. This partnership with Roke ensures more people can enjoy the full BLACK experience, powered by reliable, accessible, and most importantly, affordable internet.”

As part of the launch, customers can expect joint activations, exclusive product bundles, and community engagements that promote digital empowerment and lifestyle innovation.

–