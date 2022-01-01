Rodri scores late to hand City victory over Arsenal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rodri struck a stoppage-time winner to give Manchester City an 11th successive Premier League victory as the leaders came from behind to beat Arsenal’s battling 10 men.

In an entertaining start, a glancing header from City’s Ruben Dias dropped just wide before Gabriel Martinelli’s shot was blocked by Ederson at the other end.

Arsenal broke the deadlock on 31 minutes when Kieran Tierney rolled a pass through to Bukayo Saka and he swept in his fourth goal in three matches. It was the first time Pep Guardiola’s side had trailed in a Premier League match since 30 October.

However, City levelled on 57 minutes when Bernardo Silva was adjudged by a VAR review to have been fouled by Granit Xhaka in the box, and Riyad Mahrez converted the spot-kick.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men just two minutes later as Gabriel was booked for a second time.

And although the Gunners dug in resolutely, Rodri popped up at the death to poke home from close range.

City are now on 53 points, 11 points clear at the top but having played one match more than second-placed Chelsea. Arsenal remain fourth with 35 points.