Robertson and Origi clinch Merseyside derby success at Anfield

Andy Robertson and Divock Origi were the heroes as Liverpool battled to a 2-0 victory over Everton in Sunday’s Premier League showdown

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Andy Robertson and Divock Origi headed Liverpool to within one point of leaders Manchester City as their second-half goals compounded Everton’s relegation worries.

In a first half high on effort but low on scoring chances, the best opportunity fell to Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure on 34 minutes, but he fired wide from Richarlison’s pass.

Indeed, Liverpool had 86 per cent possession, but Everton’s resolute defending frustrated the Reds as they failed to record a shot on target in the opening half at Anfield for only the second time this season.

Everton were a whisker away from breaking the deadlock after 56 minutes but Anthony Gordon dragged his shot wide of the far post.

Liverpool introduced Origi and Luis Diaz on 61 minutes and just 60 seconds later Origi’s one-two with Mohamed Salah set up Robertson to head home. It was the defender’s first Premier League goal at Anfield since September 2020.

Origi made the points safe with Liverpool’s second goal five minutes from time, producing his sixth goal against Everton in all competitions with a header from Diaz’s delivery.

Liverpool are second on 79 points, while Everton, without a single PL away point in 2022, lie third from bottom on 29, two points behind 17th-placed Burnley with a match in hand over the Clarets.

