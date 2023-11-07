Robbers snatch sh200 million from Chinese man

Kampala , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police is investigating a shooting and robbery incident at the weekend involving a Chinese man. In a late bid to save money stolen from him, a Chinese national opened fire indiscriminately on a Kampala road, forcing people to scamper to safety.

Lee Shao resorted to firing his weapon on Martin Road in Kampala after a group of thieves on four motorcycles stole his bag, which contained a substantial sum of money. Lee Shao recounted the harrowing ordeal to authorities at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) and CI detectives, stating, “I had 200 million shillings in my bag and I was using a Boda boda when a group of men attacked me and took my money. I was confused and I remembered to shoot them when they had fled the scene.”

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, confirmed that the police are now investigating a case of a 200-Million-Shilling robbery. He emphasized that many individuals, especially foreigners, have fallen victim to criminals due to carrying large sums of money without adequate security measures.

“We have exhibited the gun and also recorded his statement. The crime intelligence team is searching for the robbers. We, however, want to use this incident to warn people against carrying such an amount of money without enough security,” Owoyesigyire said.

In a similar case that occurred in September, Ito Okira, a Japanese expert lost his life after being attacked by individuals wearing NRM party t-shirts. The incident took place during President Yoweri Museveni’s 79th birthday celebrations, and it garnered attention on social media.

Ito Okira had been contracted by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to improve road junctions with the aim of reducing traffic congestion. Thieves accessed his bag containing money behind his car seat at Centenary Park. In an attempt to retrieve his belongings, Ito confronted the thieves, who struck him with a blunt object. He fell into a coma and succumbed to his injuries three weeks later.

Owoyesigyire stated that efforts are underway to identify the motorcycles used by the robbers who targeted Lee Shao. Similar to the Ito case, CCTVs will be utilized to gather information about the culprits. While the initial charges against Ito’s attackers were related to aggravated robbery, these charges were later amended to include murder following his passing.

****

URN