Roast and Rhyme lives up to halloween enjoyments promise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Halloween décor and costumes, fun group activities and effortlessly executed live music ensured that the just-concluded Afro-Halloween edition of Roast and Rhyme – and the last edition of 2022 –was an exceptional experience.

Organised by Swangz Avenue and Bell Lager (a product of Uganda Breweries Limited), the event took place at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo on Sunday 30th October, on a weekend that saw millions of people around the world celebrate the festivities of Halloween.

Attendees were encouraged to come dressed in their most creative and scary Halloween costumes – which many did – and upon arrival, found most of the venue well-decorated with all manner of scary props to match the theme.

A “killer” photo booth was stationed at the entrance for attendees to pose for pictures with props like cleavers and a face painter was on hand to help bring their scary photo shoots to life, while the haunted house featured giant bugs, spider webs, skeletons and so on – all of which came together to deliver a Halloween twist to the event’s Enjoyments.

Additionally, the event featured a cook-off, which saw 3 people picked from the crowd and challenged to roast meat within 20 minutes while using Bell Lager as one of the ingredients, which saw the ultimate winner – Jojo – win herself a grill from the brand.

The famous “Kiss Cam”, karaoke session and beer cocktails and ‘Bell na Nyama’ combos were other crowd favourites that helped make this edition a fun experience for both couples and groups of friends – all under Bell Lager’s Mpola Enjoyments theme.

A Mpola Park was also set up, featuring its own DJ set, group games like ‘Put A Ring On It’ and vendors selling everything from portraits to apparel.

Justin Agaba, the Bell Lager representative, said, “Mpola Enjoyments is all about having a good time with your crew, friends or loved ones in a calm and relaxed setting – as long as you have the right vibe, some Bell Lager and some nyama. This edition of Roast and Rhyme has gone above and beyond by incorporating an unconventional Halloween element into the chill picnic and live music vibe we aspire to bring to our consumers.”

The event also featured live performances by Janzi Band, Geosteady, Double Black Band and Azawi.