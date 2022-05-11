Roadside blast leaves four people dead, eight more injured in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia | Xinhua | Somali police confirmed Tuesday that four people including three police officers were killed and eight others injured in a roadside blast in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Monday night.

Police Spokesperson Abdifatah Aden Hassan said the blast which occurred between Mogadishu and Afgoye district targeted a security vehicle carrying Mogadishu police commander Farhan Qarole who luckily escaped unhurt.

“A passer-by civilian, together with three of Qarole’s bodyguards, were killed and eight others wounded,” Aden said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

He added the blast occurred as the police commander was returning from quelling a dispute between security officers in the Lower Shabelle region.

The Al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted a convoy of vehicles escorting the police commander. ■