Road to throne at African Nations Championship

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Can African heavyweights like Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reclaim their dominance, or is it time for a dark horse to emerge as Senegal did in 2022?

Anticipation is building across the continent as the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Nations Championship (CHAN) – the tournament’s first three-host edition – kicks off Saturday, following a delay from February.

Open only to players active in their home countries’ domestic leagues, the biennial event serves as both a showcase for Africa’s top homegrown talent and a springboard for emerging stars seeking overseas careers.

Since the inaugural tournament in 2009, the DRC and Morocco have each lifted the trophy twice. The DRC won in 2009 and 2016, while Morocco claimed back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2020. Tunisia, Libya and reigning champion Senegal have each won once.

This year’s tournament features the largest field in its history, with 19 teams in the group stage hosted across four cities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Debutants include the Central African Republic and co-host Kenya.

In Kenya, Moi International Sports Center and Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi will stage the so-called “Group of Death,” featuring the Harambee Stars, Morocco, the DRC, former runner-up Angola and 2009 third-place finisher Zambia.

Ranked No. 12 in FIFA’s latest men’s world rankings, Morocco makes its fifth CHAN appearance since debuting in 2014. Led by forward Ayoub Mouloua, the Moroccan league’s top scorer with 11 goals in 26 matches, the Atlas Lions are targeting a third title after missing the 2022 edition.

The DRC, coached by Otis N’Goma, also aims to return to the summit. Known for emphasizing ball possession, patient build-up play and tactical adaptability, N’Goma’s squad has not advanced past the quarterfinals since its 2016 triumph.

“We’ve selected players with the right experience and mentality for a competition like CHAN,” said Morocco head coach Tarik Sektioui. “Many of them play regularly in top-tier continental club competitions, and we believe their cohesion and tactical discipline will serve us well.”

Zambia, also in its fifth CHAN, seeks to break a run of quarterfinal exits, while Angola arrives buoyed by back-to-back COSAFA Cup titles.

Group B matches will be played at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, featuring the Taifa Stars, the Central African Republic, defending bronze medalist Madagascar, former quarterfinalist Mauritania and Burkina Faso.

Ranked No. 63 in the world, Burkina Faso staged a dramatic comeback in CHAN qualifying, overturning a two-goal deficit to beat Cote d’Ivoire in a penalty shootout. Head coach Issa Balbone, appointed in April, is seen as pivotal to their hopes.

“It’s important to note that Burkina Faso qualified with difficulty. We’re fully aware of our situation, but we’re working tirelessly to represent our nation proudly in this competition,” Balbone told the CAF website.

Group C features Uganda, Niger, Guinea, Algeria and South Africa, with matches at Kampala’s Mandela National Stadium. Uganda, competing in its seventh CHAN, has never advanced past the group stage, but home support could prove decisive. Algeria, world No. 36, along with 2022 semifinalist Niger, 2020 third-placed Guinea and a youthful South African squad, pose strong challenges.

In Group D, defending champion Senegal, ranked No. 18 globally, will start its title defense at Zanzibar’s Amman Stadium against Sudan, Nigeria and the Republic of Congo.

“For me, right now, there’s no more pressure,” said Senegal coach Souleymane Diallo, who succeeded Pape Thiaw. “We will come to approach this competition in the best possible way, while not hiding our coat as African champions. On the contrary, this awareness of our African champion mantle pushes us to have a much more cautious approach, a much more serene approach.”

The group stage runs from Saturday to Aug. 19, followed by quarterfinals on Aug. 22-23, semifinals on Aug. 26 and the final on Aug. 30 at Moi International Sports Center.

CAF has announced total prize money of 10.4 million U.S. dollars, a 32 percent increase from the last edition.

“This increase in prize money will support the development of locally based players and help strengthen the global competitiveness of African football,” said CAF president Patrice Motsepe. ■