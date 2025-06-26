Road rehabilitation excites Kamdini sub-county residents

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Amati A and B villages in Kamdini Sub-County, Oyam District, have welcomed the rehabilitation of a 17-kilometre community access road stretching from Juma Parish to Zambia Parish.

The poor state of Amati A-Amati B Road has compelled residents of Juma parish in Kamdini Sub-County to use hand hoes, hammers and stones to fix it. The 17-kilometre stretch, once impassable and riddled with deep gullies, is now accessible for vehicles and pedestrians.

The initiative, spearheaded by Queen Dorothy Amolo, an aspiring Member of Parliament for Oyam South, aims to improve connectivity, safety, and access to essential services.

With support from residents and local leaders, the initiative is already transforming lives and reinvigorating the spirit of self-help within the community.

The project has been warmly welcomed by locals who have long endured poor road conditions.

Jimmy Oryang, a resident of Amati “A”, said the improved road will ease movement for school-going children and farmers, noting that poor infrastructure has contributed to school dropouts as children turn to petty trade and fishing.

Oryang said that the dilapidated roads had become a security risk, with wrongdoers exploiting the terrain to ambush residents.

Vincent Alobo, another resident, praised the involvement of leaders in community development, describing it as a positive gesture.

Patrick Otyeno, LC1 Chairperson of Amati “A”, says that the road, once rehabilitated, would boost connectivity between Kamdini, Minakulu, and Myene Sub-counties.

Otyeno said farmers usually incur a lot of cost to transport farm produce from their garden to home due to high transport fare levied as a result of bad road linkage to their gardens.

Amolo said that there are plans to rehabilitate 16 community access roads across Oyam. Amolo noted that poor road conditions hinder access to education, healthcare, and markets, and vowed to bring development closer to the people.

URN