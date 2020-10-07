River Nile boat accident death toll increases to 4

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The death toll in the River Nile boat accident in Pakwach district has risen to four. Three more bodies were retrieved by fishermen from Ajingi landing site on Wednesday afternoon.

The dead are Ofoy Jakuma from Erusi sub county, Rwothmio from Erusi and Gloria Gilamio from Parombo sub county all from Nebbi district. The other victim is a three-month baby.

The four were traveling with three others on a boat from Pakwach to Nwoya district on Tuesday evening which capsized in River Nile.

The survivors are Maureen Oikane and Lillian Akello from Nebi district and another only identified as Muber alias Kadogo from Pakwach district.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Region Police Spokesperson says the accident victims were travelling to their gardens in Bira village in Nwoya district when their boat capsized because of heavy wind.

URN