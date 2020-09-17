Thursday , September 17 2020
Retired soldier sues Kyankwanzi commandant for Shs600m

September 17, 2020

NRM MPs at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi singing President Museveni Praises

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT | A retired UPDF Officer has sued the Director of  National Leadership Institute -NALI  Brig Gen David Kasura  Kyomukama and the Attorney General, seeking to recover more than  603million shillings for the  completed  works at NALI infrastructural project.

In his documents filed before the Civil Division of High Court, Retired Lt Col Vincent Khaukha alleges that in 2019, his company Inbred Associates was contracted as  project consultants on the infrastructural development  project at NALI which were worth five  billion shillings.

According to his evidence before the court, on  October 18, 2019 , Brigadier  Gen Kyomukama appointed  Lt Col  Khaukha’s  firm to develop critical infrastructure after parliament approved the said monies for  the construction works at NALI.

The appointment letter indicates that the company was supposed to provide services such as  designing and documentation entailing preparation of architectural and detailed engineering and drawings, bills of quantities, submission of drawings for securing statutory approvals and supervision of resultant construction works at the Institute.

Khaukha, who was entitled to six percent of the five  billion shillings, contends that upon approval,  he went ahead to provide the required architectural design, hired services, provided the required supervision and commenced works on  January 11  2020 and after completing phase one of the project  he demanded for payment but in vain.

Through his lawyers of  Walyemera and Co advocates, Khaukha also accuses the NALI Director and government of sidelining him from the project despite their  continuation  to use his architectural works for the said project.

The retired officer  further states that he has since  suffered damages due to the actions of NALI director  and the Attorney General who are jointly sued in this suit.

Khauka now wants Court to compel NALI Director  and the government  to pay him 603 million shillings as special damages,   general damages and costs of the suit.

The Government and Brig General Kyomukama are yet to be summoned to respond with their defence in this case within fifteen days before it’s fixed for hearing.

URN

