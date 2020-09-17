Retired soldier sues Kyankwanzi commandant for Shs600m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A retired UPDF Officer has sued the Director of National Leadership Institute -NALI Brig Gen David Kasura Kyomukama and the Attorney General, seeking to recover more than 603million shillings for the completed works at NALI infrastructural project.

In his documents filed before the Civil Division of High Court, Retired Lt Col Vincent Khaukha alleges that in 2019, his company Inbred Associates was contracted as project consultants on the infrastructural development project at NALI which were worth five billion shillings.

According to his evidence before the court, on October 18, 2019 , Brigadier Gen Kyomukama appointed Lt Col Khaukha’s firm to develop critical infrastructure after parliament approved the said monies for the construction works at NALI.

The appointment letter indicates that the company was supposed to provide services such as designing and documentation entailing preparation of architectural and detailed engineering and drawings, bills of quantities, submission of drawings for securing statutory approvals and supervision of resultant construction works at the Institute.

Khaukha, who was entitled to six percent of the five billion shillings, contends that upon approval, he went ahead to provide the required architectural design, hired services, provided the required supervision and commenced works on January 11 2020 and after completing phase one of the project he demanded for payment but in vain.

Through his lawyers of Walyemera and Co advocates, Khaukha also accuses the NALI Director and government of sidelining him from the project despite their continuation to use his architectural works for the said project.

The retired officer further states that he has since suffered damages due to the actions of NALI director and the Attorney General who are jointly sued in this suit.

Khauka now wants Court to compel NALI Director and the government to pay him 603 million shillings as special damages, general damages and costs of the suit.

The Government and Brig General Kyomukama are yet to be summoned to respond with their defence in this case within fifteen days before it’s fixed for hearing.

********

URN