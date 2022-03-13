Retired head teacher, wife found dead

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A retired head teacher in Serere district and his wife have been found dead.

Francis Esiaru, 87, and Gabudesia Ikwam, 78 were discovered dead on Saturday by neighbors who were concerned that the old couple had not come out of their house since morning.

David Oyara Otim, the Village Chairperson of Adoku says that their bodies were found in the sitting room with ropes tied around their necks.

“These elders have been the most peaceful people in my village. They have been supporting us, especially in the education of vulnerable children. Mzee has been helping us with small loans, especially for school fees and other needs”, he said.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman says they are investigating the matter. Ageca says that the assailants stole the couple’s motorcycle, Reg. No. UDY 900Q, Bajaj Boxer- red in color.

The bodies were taken to Serere Hospital for postmortem.

