RESULT 🇺🇬

⏭ 1500m final

💠 Nanyondo 11th

Prizes

▶ Finalists win….

1⃣ $60,000 2⃣ $30,000 3⃣ $20,000 4⃣ $15,000 5⃣ $10,000 6⃣ $6,000 7⃣ $5,000 8⃣ $4,000

Doha, Qatar | AFP | Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo finished 11th in the 1,500m final on the penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

****

Ugandan teams YET TO RUN

10,000 Metres – SUNDAY

Joshua CHEPTEGEI

Jacob KIPLIMO 1

Abdallah Kibet MANDE

Marathon – TODAY midnight

Stephen KIPROTICH

Fred MUSOBO

Solomon MUTAI