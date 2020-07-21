Residents use hoes to work on Mbale-Bukiende road

Bukiende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Bukiende Sub County in Mbale district have decided to take matters in their own hands and work on Bukiende-Mbale road.

Residents picked up hoes and machetes on Monday afternoon and decided to work on the road that has been in sorry state for the last five years.

Sam Wanambwa, one of the residents told URN that they decided to work on the road following their repeated pleas to the authorities for intervention in vain.

Stephen Masolo, a Boda boda rider says he was forced to compensate his client last week after getting an accident on the same road after hitting a pothole unknowingly.

Peter Mutenyo, another resident says the sorry state of the road has cost farmers heavily since they can’t transport their produce like bananas, beans and cabbage among others to Mbale town for sell.

Suzan Kituyi says expectant mothers face various challenges during labor because they can’t find their way to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and neighboring health facilities due to the impassable road.

Samuel Kilabiza, the Bukiende Sub County LC III chairperson, says as sub county leader he has written several reminders to district engineers to rehabilitate the road but their promises haven’t yielded results.

According to Kilabiza, he decided to mobilise residents to use hand hoes to fill up potholes as they wait for the response from the district.

The Mbale District Engineer, John Nangosya called for patience, saying the district has budgeted Shillings 250million for repairing the road this quarter.

URN