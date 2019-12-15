RESHUFFLE: Bakabulindi, Azuba to now focus on private business

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Works and Transport Minister Monica Azuba Ntege has welcomed her redeployment from cabinet saying that, the new posting gives her enough time to concentrate on her private life and business.

Azuba who has served as Minister of works for the last three years, was on Saturday replaced with General Edward Katumba Wamala, the former State Minister for Works.

She says that the redeployment is an opportunity to work on the businesses that she was not able to accomplish while manning a busy docket like the Ministry of Works adding that she has now been relieved of some of the pressure.

Azuba says she enjoyed working in the Ministry, and will now take on the mantle as a Presidential advisor.

Meanwhile Charles Bakabulindi, the Minister of State for Sports who was dropped says he will now concentrate on his work as the Workers Member of Parliament, which is also very tasking. Bakabulindi says he is a strong sports lover and he will be able to still influence in the Sports sector.

Bakabulindi has been replaced with Ajuri county MP Hamson Obua.

URN