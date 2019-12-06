Rescue teams struggling to retrieve bodies in Bududa landslides

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rescue teams are still struggling to retrieve remains of persons who were covered underground following landslides that hit parts of Bududa district early this week.

A heavy down pour caused multiple landslides in the villages of Namasa, Naposhi and shukururu in Bushika sub-county of Bududa district on Tuesday, killing 4 people, injuring 5 and displacing over 6,000 others. So far, rescue teams have retrieved seven bodies while more than 30 people are still unaccounted for.

However, the process has been slowed down by persistent rains in the area. Siraji Wandera, one of the area residents says that the teams do not have adequate equipment to excavate the debris, under which a number of people are still covered. He says that the task would be simpler if they were using tractors instead of hand hoes.

John Bosco Kutosi, another resident says they are getting stuck every time it rains and fears that the rains may cause another mayhem when the people are still atop the hill.

Bududa district speaker Geoffrey Natubu explained that with the use of the current equipment like hand hoes and spades, the search for the bodies will hit a dead end.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, a review of household’s registers in the affected villages is underway, to establish the number and names of missing persons. Assessment of the number of hectares of houses, plantations, crop and livestock destroyed is also on-going.

But while this is ongoing, a number of displaced families are equally wandering in the neighbourhood, seeking shelter in school and church structures.

Francis Kutosi, the LCI Chairperson of Naposhi village, one of the affected areas, says that the victims of the landslide have not received any relief, and are currently living in bad conditions, with nowhere to sleep, nothing to eat and no clothes to wear.

But Bududa District Chairperson Wilson Watila told URN that the district received some relief items from the Office of the Prime Minister which they are yet to give out to the affected people.

URN