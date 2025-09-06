REPORT: Rwanda’s visa-on-arrival, e-visa policies boost accessibility

KIGALI, RWANDA | Xinhua | Rwanda’s visa-on-arrival and e-visa policies have made it exceptionally accessible, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a report.

The Value of Air Transport study for Rwanda, released at the ninth edition of the Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition on Thursday in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, highlights the contribution of aviation, including aviation-related tourism, in terms of jobs and economic activity.

The report said Rwanda’s visa-on-arrival and e-visa systems “have made it one of Africa’s most accessible destinations, directly supporting aviation by stimulating travel and connectivity.”

It hailed Rwanda’s early commitment to the Single African Air Transport Market and participation in capacity-building and training for the Sustainable Aviation Fuels program of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as a demonstration of strong alignment with global standards through leadership on connectivity and sustainability.

It also commended Rwanda’s voluntary participation in ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

“By maintaining this momentum, Rwanda is building a bright future for itself and taking on a leadership role for the African continent,” said Kamil Alawadhi, the IATA’s regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East.

As Rwanda expands its aviation infrastructure, including the development of Bugesera International Airport, the IATA urged the government to prioritize cost efficiency and maintain close collaboration with airlines and users.

According to the report, Rwanda has made aviation a central component of its economic and social development, with the sector contributing 160 million U.S. dollars to the gross domestic product and supporting 42,000 jobs.

“By integrating aviation into its tourism strategy, investing in modern infrastructure, and meeting global standards for safety, Rwanda has built a competitive and resilient industry that is driving growth and connectivity,” it said. ■