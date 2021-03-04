Religious, cultural leaders in Gulu task subjects to respect human lives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious and cultural leaders in Acholi sub region have expressed concerns over the alarming cases of murder in the region.

Bishop Nelson Onono Ongweng, the chairperson of Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative (ARLPI) says that they are saddened by the increasing cases of murders in the region.

According to the police report released on Wednesday by the Aswa river region police spokesperson, thirty-one murder cases were registered in Acholi sub region between January and February this year.

Kitgum district registered nine, followed by Agago with seven, Amuru had four, Gulu district had three, Gulu city registered two, Nwoya also had two while Omoro and Pader districts each had one case.

Police attributes most of the cases to domestic violence, relationships and land wrangles.

The latest case involved Bosco Nyeko, the village chairperson for Larego in Pakeyo parish, Laguti sub county, Pader district who reportedly hacked his wife identified as Lilly Atoo on Sunday night following a domestic disagreement.

Ongweng has asked believers and everyone to respect human lives noting that it is a precious gift from God and no one has the rights to take it away no matter the magnitude of one’s offence or grievances.

He equally called on religious and cultural leaders to condemn the killings and preach peace, love, truth and humility and better conflict solving mechanisms without fighting or violence.

The clergy also disclosed that ARLPI will scale up community awareness on peace building and problem-solving mechanisms as well as psycho-social support to avert the alarming killings being registered.

Yusuf Okwonga Adek, the cultural head of Pageya Chiefdom has equally asked his colleagues to step up community outreaches in their respective areas and preach against murders but instead root for respect to human lives.

Okwonga added that culturally in Acholi, no one is allowed to kill anybody regardless of what they might have committed.

Okwonga attributed the increasing murder cases to economic hardships, land disputes, domestic affairs, drunkenness, infidelity and lack of respect for one another especially among married couples.

Earlier, the Aswa river region police spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema had pleaded with religious, cultural and community leaders to help police join the fight against murder which he says has gone high in Acholi sub region.

