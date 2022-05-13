Reinstate the Local Government Grant- Tayebwa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Minister of Finance, Matia Kasajja to present a comprehensive report on the District Discretional Equalisation Grant (DDEG).

Tayebwa who chaired the House on Thursday, 12 May 2020 made the directive following a matter of national importance raised by the Bungokho County North Representative, John Faith Magolo over the scrapping of the DDEH from Local Governments.

“The circular came from Ministry of Finance; therefore, the Minister of Local Government can only say, ‘I implemented a directive from finance’. Report to this House with an update and clear view of reinstating the funds,” Tayebwa said.

Magolo said that in the month of April, Local governments received communication from the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury that the grant had been scrapped.

“The local governments have been using this grant to supplement primary health care grants, construction of pit latrines and survey of public places for the government,” he said.

Magolo added that scrapping the grant will halt the operations of the local governments.

“This will cripple the operations of the local government. My prayer is that this circular written be withdrawn, the money be released and reinstated so that it can be functional to the local governments,” he added.

Kumi District Woman MP, Christine Apolot said that as the Vice Chairperson of Public Service and Local Government, it was surprising that there was no provision for the DDEG.

“The use of DDEG has clearly been seen in some of the districts. In Kumi, when new administrative units were created, there was provision for the establishment of administrative headquarters and some of the sub counties used DDEG to establish structures. Let us see it as an important grant to the Local Governments,” she said.

Kasaija said that there were funds yet to be sent to the local governments.

“Covid disoriented us as a government; money has not been fully released to the local governments but I do ask that the Minister of Local Government to give us an explanation as well,” Kasaija said.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA