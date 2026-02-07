Regional countries welcome renewal of Iran-U.S. talks, call for further de-escalation

CAIRO | Xinhua | U.S. and Iranian officials concluded a round of talks on Friday, with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations, on which regional countries have pinned high hopes to help steer the Middle East back from the brink of a wider war.

Regional countries welcomed the renewal of dialogue between Tehran and Washington, the first since U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, while urging steps toward a peaceful, lasting resolution of the nuclear dispute and cautioning against the risks of military escalation.

“POSITIVE ATMOSPHERE”

Talks between Iran and the United States were “a good start,” with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported on Friday, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Araghchi, who led the Iranian delegation, said the hours-long talks in Muscat were held in a “positive atmosphere.” He told reporters the two sides would first return to their capitals for consultations before deciding on the timing and format of the next round.

The talks focused exclusively on Iran’s nuclear program, Araghchi said, adding that Tehran did not discuss “any other topics” with Washington, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

Araghchi noted that Iran had stressed that refraining from threats and pressure was a prerequisite for dialogue, adding that Tehran expected this principle to be observed to allow negotiations to continue.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi held several meetings with both delegations, facilitating the exchange of views.

Following the talks, Araghchi admitted that the “very deep distrust” between Tehran and Washington posed a major challenge to the negotiations, adding that the mistrust would need to be overcome before a new framework for talks could be established to safeguard “the Iranian people’s interests.”

Iran’s Mehr News Agency said Tehran rejected a U.S. demand for “zero enrichment,” noting Friday’s discussions centered on reducing Iran’s existing uranium stockpile and described the talks as “more serious” than previous rounds.

Shortly after the talks concluded in Oman, the United States announced new sanctions aimed at curbing Iran’s oil exports, targeting 14 vessels.

U.S. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said U.S. President Donald Trump remained committed to reducing Iran’s oil and petrochemical exports under Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign.

Also on Friday, the U.S. Central Command released footage of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier sailing in the Arabian Sea, accompanied by two military supply ships and two U.S. Coast Guard cutters, with aircraft flying overhead.

REGIONAL COUNTRIES VOICE SUPPORT FOR TALKS

Regional and international leaders welcomed the talks and called for continued efforts to reduce tensions.

Al Busaidi, the Omani foreign minister, described the discussions on social media as “very serious” and “useful.” He said the talks clarified each side’s position and identified potential areas for progress, adding that the parties “aim to reconvene in due course, with the results to be considered carefully in Tehran and Washington.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Egypt fully supports the renewed negotiations, stressing that “there are no military solutions” and that dialogue remains the only viable path forward. Cairo called for a constructive environment based on good faith and mutual respect to reach a sustainable settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also welcomed the talks, voicing hope they would open a diplomatic path to ease tensions and promote regional stability. “The region is burdened by multiple crises, and finding a diplomatic solution between the United States and Iran is essential for achieving peace and stability,” he said.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country reaffirms its support for all de-escalation efforts, resolving conflicts through diplomatic means, and bolstering peace and regional stability.

Iraq also reiterates its full support for efforts to ease tensions and promote stability and security in the region, based on its belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes, according to a foreign ministry statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the resumption of talks, expressing hope they would help reduce tensions and prevent a broader crisis, his spokesman said.

In recent weeks, the United States has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East, deploying additional naval and air assets and issuing repeated warnings to Tehran. Iran has also stepped up its own military preparations. Regional powers fear that the military buildup could trigger another U.S.-Iran conflict, potentially placing the entire region in the crossfire. ■