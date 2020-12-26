Refugees warned against indulging in political campaigns

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Refugees living in West Nile host districts have been warned against meddling in the ongoing political campaigns.

The warning comes following reports that some of the refugees in Yumbe, Terego, Madi Okollo districts and those living in the urban centers of Arua city and Koboko Municipality are actively participating in political campaigns and rallies of parliamentary, mayoral and LC 5 candidates.

The Resident City Commissioner -RDC Arua Nahori Oya Awua has condemned the involvement of the aliens especially the youths in the 2020/21 general election campaigns. Oya says whoever is luring the refugees into campaigning for some candidates will be arrested and charged including being deported to their own country.

Meanwhile Solomon Osakan the Refugee Desk Officer West Nile has warned of de-registration and prosecution as provided for by the law on refugees. He says Settlement Commandants are on the lookout for refugees who engage in active politics in Uganda.

Catherine Sikita, the representative of the Urban Refugees in Arua City Development Forum says involvement of refugees in the ongoing campaign process is illegal including putting on T-shirts of political candidates in Uganda.

Meanwhile according to Peter Lomure Anisi a refugee leader in Rhino Camp Settlement Camp, some of their refugee youths have gone deep in the Ugandan politics because their parents have failed to play their roles of telling them the right thing to do.

Report from security circles in West Nile indicate that some of the refugees are also registered as Ugandan citizens holding National IDs and voters’ cards. Most of the refugees participating in Ugandan politics are mainly the youth who are driven by the influence of their fellow Ugandan peers.

