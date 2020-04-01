Refugees stuck in Koboko after transport ban

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eleven refugees from South Sudan are stranded in Kuluba reception centre in Koboko district after a ban on public and private transport.

The refugees were moved from Goboro collection centre after being cleared by the Office of the Prime Minister on March 26, 2020. They were supposed to be moved to Imvepi refugee settlement in Terego county, Arua district but have to go through Koboko and Yumbe districts and then to Imvepi after clearance from the local leaders of the districts.

However, due to delays by the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, the refugees have been held in Koboko after a ban on public transport was announced by the President.

Solomon Osakan the refugee desk officer OPM says that they are now seeking permission from the Resident district commissioners to help them move the eleven refugees to Imvepi.

However, the RDC Arua Nahori Oya Awa, says that no refugee is allowed to move from one location to another. According to Oya, security has been directed to ensure strict closure of the borders with DRC and S. Sudan.

URN