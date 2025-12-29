Reach A Hand Uganda graduates first cohort of women and girls under the Leesu Skilling Initiative in Mbarara

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) yesterday marked a major milestone with the graduation of the first-ever cohort of 36 women and girls under the Leesu Skilling Initiative, a six-month vocational training programme designed to equip women and girls with practical skills for sustainable livelihoods.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Reach A Hand Clinic in Kempungu Village, Kashari, Mbarara District, Western Uganda.

Implemented by Reach A Hand Uganda, the initiative focuses on empowering women and girls with hands-on vocational skills that can be transformed into income-generating opportunities, enabling them to support their families and improve their overall quality of life. The programme offers training in basket making, hairdressing, and tailoring—skills carefully selected to align with local market needs and economic realities.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Reach A Hand Uganda’s Chief Executive Officer, Humphrey Nabimanya, encouraged the graduates to embrace their new skills with confidence and determination. “As women, you have the power to shape your own futures. Use these skills not just to earn a living, but to uplift yourselves, your families, and your communities. Your empowerment today is the foundation for a stronger tomorrow,” he said.

Audrey Baryagye, the Leesu Skilling Initiative Coordinator, highlighted the transformation witnessed among the participants. “Over the six months of training, the participants demonstrated incredible determination and growth. Beyond acquiring technical skills, they gained confidence and a renewed sense of purpose, which will enable them to positively impact their households and communities,” she noted.

Sharing her experience, Sophia, a hairdressing graduate, described the programme as life-changing. “I always wanted to do hair professionally but did not have the opportunity to learn. Through Leesu, I now have the skills and confidence to earn from my work and support my family,” she said.

The success of the programme was also attributed to the dedication of local trainers. Apuli, the hairdressing instructor, praised the learners’ commitment, saying, “The women were consistent, hard-working, and eager to learn. Seeing their progress from the beginning of the programme to graduation has been inspiring, and I am confident they will succeed beyond this initiative.”

Building on the success of the inaugural cohort, Reach A Hand Uganda announced that the next intake of the Leesu Skilling Initiative will commence in January, with plans to expand its reach to empower even more women and girls across the Mbarara region.