Ramathan Ggoobi tells Uganda’s future story

He reminds all everyone that the future will not be inherited but must be built

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Under the glistening waters of Lake Victoria and the backdrop of Entebbe’s Imperial Resort Beach Hotel, Uganda’s 13th CPA Economic Forum unfolded—not just as a conference of ideas, but as a powerful conversation about Uganda’s future, told through the voices of its people on July 9-11.

At the heart of it all was Ramathan Ggoobi, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, who stepped forward not merely to speak as a government technocrat, but to tell Uganda’s economic story through the aspirations and struggles of everyday Ugandans.

Ggoobi’s keynote was not a litany of figures and forecasts. It was a compelling vision that acknowledged Uganda’s achievements while candidly confronting its gaps. He shared that Uganda has met the United Nations’ criteria for graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category—a momentous achievement that signals readiness for economic transformation. Yet, his message was clear: Uganda is not there yet. The next chapter demands hard work, discipline, and unity.

In the room were innovators, technologists, policymakers, farmers, educators, and accountants—each representing a slice of Uganda’s growth engine. Michael Niyitegeka, Executive Director of Refactory, challenged the audience to rethink the way Uganda engages with digital infrastructure. “We’ve built the digital superhighway, but what are we transporting on it?” he asked. His concern struck a chord with Ggoobi’s own call for value addition. Like Niyitegeka, Ggoobi believes Uganda’s economic future will be shaped not by access alone, but by how effectively people use that access to create, innovate, and produce.

Dr. Hatwib Mugasa from the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) extended this vision with practical clarity, pointing to digital platforms that are beginning to transform agriculture, tourism, education, and government service delivery. But he also warned that technology without integration or skills is not empowerment. Ggoobi echoed this, calling for upskilling, better urban planning, and affordable housing to support Uganda’s expanding workforce.

At the forum, the voice of the taxman also spoke volumes. CPA Muhammed Ssempijja, Partner at Ernst & Young, argued passionately that Uganda’s tax system needs to be rooted in trust and fairness. He recommended bold reforms—lowering the top income tax rate, raising the Pay-As-You-Earn threshold, and simplifying VAT obligations—to foster compliance among small businesses. Ggoobi, without hesitation, welcomed such ideas, reiterating that tax is not about punishment but partnership. His message: if citizens see value in public goods, they will pay taxes willingly.

Ggoobi did not speak from an ivory tower. His references to low agricultural productivity—where the average Ugandan earns just $51 per year—were not abstract statistics. They were a direct call to industrialise, to upskill, and to build local value chains in agriculture, minerals, and tourism. He argued that Uganda’s true wealth lies not in its raw exports but in what its people can transform those exports into. Whether it is lithium for batteries or maize for industrial starch, Uganda’s story must change from extraction to transformation.

A particularly human moment came when Ggoobi described Uganda’s housing crisis. “Urbanisation is growing fast, but many families can’t afford decent homes,” he said. It was a reminder that GDP growth means little if it doesn’t translate into better lives. Ggoobi called for intentional investment in infrastructure, clean energy, and regional value chains to build an economy that delivers both growth and dignity.

And there is urgency. As Charles Mua from Uganda Revenue Authority revealed, the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains below target, hampered by informality and exemptions. If Uganda is to meet its Vision 2040 goals, it must fund its ambitions sustainably. Ggoobi agreed, stating that Uganda’s future as a $500 billion economy depends on productivity, governance, and deliberate investment in people.

The forum wasn’t just a meeting of minds—it was a mirror reflecting the hopes of a nation. It featured leaders from key sectors, including Bank of Uganda, NSSF, UNOC, NARO, UEGCL, Electoral Commission, Stanbic Bank, Centenary Bank, and MTN Uganda. Each speaker brought a different piece of the puzzle. Together, they painted a picture of a country that knows where it wants to go but must now align systems, skills, and strategies to get there.

In his closing remarks, Ggoobi offered more than a policy directive; he made a plea. “Ugandans must work together, stay disciplined, and support policies that promote long-term prosperity,” he said. It was a reminder that the path to sustainable economic growth is not paved by government alone but by every citizen who chooses to believe in, invest in, and build a better Uganda.

From the accountants advocating smarter tax policies, to the ICT experts pushing for transformation beyond hardware, to the treasury head painting a picture of an economy reborn—the 13th CPA Economic Forum was a conversation between Uganda’s present and its future. And Ramathan Ggoobi stood as the storyteller-in-chief, reminding all who listened that the future will not be inherited—it must be built.