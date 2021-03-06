Rains destroy classrooms in Kamuli

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heavy rain has blown off the roofs of two classroom blocks at Namujenjera Primary School in Butansi Sub County, Kamuli district.

The rain also blew off the roof of the administration offices, girls’ pit latrine which comprised of four stanzas.

Samuel Kafuko, the school management committee chairperson says that they are currently incapacitated to foot bills for such repairs since most of the funds were spent on procuring the necessary equipment required to safeguard both teachers and pupils against covid-19.

He however says that they have asked well wishes to rescue the school ahead of this month’s Primary Leaving Examinations-PLE.

The school headteacher Emmanuel Namiti says that the current status quo has negatively affected their routine classroom schedule since the pupils have been tasked to break off for at least three days to pave way for construction works.

Rehema Namutosi, a Primary Seven pupil says that the pit latrine which comprised of a hygiene room for teenagers during their menstrual health moments was also destroyed.

