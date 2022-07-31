Rains cut off Mbale City temporarily

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least four people, including a UPDF soldier, have been confirmed dead and several others are missing after floods cut off Mbale City after several rivers burst their banks.

Mbale has woken up to a terrible disaster with River Nabuyonga breaking it’s banks after all-night rain. Rivers Namatsi and Namatala have also burst their banks. Houses have been submerged and scores feared dead. Bodies are afloating on flooded riverbanks 😭 pic.twitter.com/CKTKjGi6BT — Rajab solimo (@rajab_solimo) July 31, 2022

The rains that started on Saturday at 8:00pm fell unril about 7:00am on Sunday Morning. The areas affected areas include; Namabasa, Busajabwankuba, Busamaga, Nkoma, Milo taano among others.

Ahamada Waashaki, the Mbale City Resident Commissioner confirmed to Uganda Radio Network (URN) that three rivers plunged into river Namatala where some of the victims died. He added that there are fears that several other people have died and hundreds in Mbale City displaced from areas of Namabasa, Busajabwankuba, Busamaga, Nkoma and Milo taano.

Private Sam Chemulindwa, aged 26, attached to the 53rd Battalion was swept away by the floods. Bodies of the yet to be identified four other victims are still lying at Mbale City Morgue.

Major Isaac Owale, the 3rd Division UPDF Spokesperson said that an officer died at around 10:00PM. He said that Chemulindwa met his death when he was coming from the army barracks before he was overpowered by the water that had cut off the road.

Several people especially in the areas of Busamaga, Busanjjabwankuba, Namatala and Namabasa have been left homeless. Crop gardens, bridges and roads have been washed away.

The floods have also affected schools like Oxford High School, Bugisu High School, former premises of Livingstone International University and Riverside High School and Hamadiya Muslim hospital have also not been spared.

The flooding followed the heavy rains that filled the major rivers in Mbale City to capacity and broke their banks, filling up the roads which caused accidents as three vehicles plunged into river Nabuyonga where some of the victims are said to have died.

Sarah Nambafu, a resident of Milembe cell said that Nabugonga river flooded and water entered her house hence making life hard for her and two children who survived death. She notes that she last experienced this type of rains in 1997 where all the rivers surrounding Mbale flooded and people died.

James Magosha, the chairperson Milenbe cell in Nabuyonga ward and Yusuf Muhubu, the Councilor representing IUIU Ward at the Northern Council said floods have displaced many people in his area and lots of property destroyed.

The Mayor Northern City Division George Mwanika said that all his Division has been affected. He called upon the concerned authorities to intervene to save the situation noting that there is now looming hunger in the area since people’s gardens have been washed away.

