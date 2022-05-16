Monday , May 16 2022
Raila Odinga picks Martha Karua as running mate

The Independent May 16, 2022 The News Today Leave a comment

It is Martha Karua this time. PHOTO @MarthaKarua

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT |  Azimio la Umoja Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has named  leader of Narc Martha Karua as his running mate.

Kenya’s former Prime Minister ditched his two-time running mate Kalonzo Musyoka of the Wiper party as he stretched his hand to seek the women vote. Odinga instead promised Musyoka top job in his next cabinet, hours after indicated he would stand for the top job if rejected, through his Wiper party.

Kenya’s elections are due this August, and will pit Deputy President William Ruto against Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has publicly sided with Odinga.

 

 

 

