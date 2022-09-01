Raila, Karua meet Mt Kenya leaders as petition continues

Thursday , September 1 2022
The Independent September 1, 2022 AFRICA, In The Magazine, NEWS Leave a comment

Martha Karua and Odinga met Mt Knya region leaders in Nairobi. PHOTO

 

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA |  Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and running mate Martha Karua on Wednesday met Azimio leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

The meeting came as the hearing of the presidential petition they filed at the Supreme Court to overturn William Ruto’s win got underway.

“Martha and I had a very positive engagement with Azimio leaders from the Central Kenya region,” Raila said in a tweet.

Leaders who attended the meeting were former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya, former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, former Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.

“As Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition, we are committed to a one united Kenya policy,” Raila said.

He had earlier in the day expressed confidence in his legal team in arguing his case before the seven-judge bench of the Apex court.

In a statement on Wednesday, Raila said that his legal team is ready for the task.

“We are walking this path together, we are going to rebuild this country together,” he said.

“It’s day one, our legal team is ready.”

The Supreme Court will hear the consolidated presidential petition for three days until Friday.

Judges will then retreat to write their judgments before delivering their verdict on Monday, September 5.

Edited by Kiilu Damaris

