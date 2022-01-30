Rafael Nadal claims 21st Grand Slam title in epic Australian Open final

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rafael Nadal made history once again as he roared back from two-sets-to-love down to capture his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Under the lights on Rod Laver Arena, the legendary Spaniard looked down and out against Daniil Medvedev. However, the sixth seed demonstrated his trademark big-match mentality, overcoming the Russian 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in front of a raucous crowd in a Melbourne classic.

With his dramatic victory, Nadal has claimed sole ownership of the record for the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles, moving past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who are both on 20 major crowns. The 35-year-old, who also clinched the trophy in Melbourne in 2009, has become just the second player in the Open Era alongside Djokovic to win each of the four majors at least twice.

“It was one of the most emotional matches of my career,” Nadal said during the trophy ceremony. “To share the court with Daniil was just an honour. It is amazing. To be honest, one and a half months ago I wasn’t sure if was able to be back on the Tour playing tennis again. But today I am here in front of all of you with this trophy in front of me. You are just amazing, thank you so much.”

Most Grand Slam men’s singles titles (all-time)

Player Grand Slam titles Rafael Nadal 21 Novak Djokovic 20 Roger Federer 20 Pete Sampras 14 Roy Emerson 12