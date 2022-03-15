Radiant hails Rotaractors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rotaractors have been applauded for promoting development across the country through community service.

Radiant, a beauty brand, has at celebration of 54 years of services to communities by the Rotaract clubs of Tanzania and Uganda under Rotaract District 9214, recognized the role of Rotaractors.

The event March 12 in Kampala was attended by over 200 Rotaractors led by the District Governor-elect Peace Taremwa. “We pledge to continue supporting communities as our major goal this year,” Taremwa promised.

The Rotaract clubs of Tanzania and Uganda are made up of over 84 clubs with over 1500 members from Tanzania and part of Uganda hence the name Rotaract District 9214.

The membership of clubs is rather diverse with an almost equal ratio of male to female, and having professionals ranging from teachers, engineers, medical workers, IT specialists, entrepreneurs among others.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration, Catherine Mulanghi, the Brand Manager Radiant said: “Rotaractors have supplemented our efforts as a brand in raising people’s living standards through community services.”

She commended the clubs for allowing Radiant to join the team in celebrating the milestone noting that the brand is passionate about promoting development.

“As a brand, we strongly support the work of Rotaract clubs, and overtime, we have gained a strong appreciation of the role they play in our communities,” Mulanghi said adding that the brand is all about empowering young people to enhance their abilities through looking good and feeling great to break all barriers standing in the way of changing the world.