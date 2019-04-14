Questions over Mao, Bwanika coalition

Abed Bwanika is a mainstay on the Uganda presidential election ballot and 2021 will be no exception.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | What motivates him in spite of failing to score even 1% of the vote is unknown. However the three time presidential candidate with his party, People’s Development Party (PDP) is now in an alliance with Nobert Mao, president general of the Democratic Party, Michael Mabike of the Social Democrats Party.

The latter is a non-starter and how the three lightweights formed a coalition with the hope of ousting President Museveni has baffled many minds. However their coalition has received support from Bobi Wine, a fellow presidential aspirant. The coalition was announced by Mao during a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Kampala.

Mao adds that with the guidance of a legal committee, the entities will sign a Memorandum of Understanding outlining their intentions and goals ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mao said the political block will lead a drive to woo former members back into the party; facilitate reconciliation among different political actors and recruit new members into the opposition outfit.

