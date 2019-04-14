Questions over Mao, Bwanika coalition

Abed Bwanika is a mainstay on the Uganda presidential election ballot and 2021 will be no exception.
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | What motivates him in spite of failing to score even 1% of the vote is unknown. However the three time presidential candidate with his party, People’s Development Party (PDP) is now in an alliance with Nobert Mao, president general of the Democratic Party, Michael Mabike of the Social Democrats Party.
The latter is a non-starter and how the three lightweights formed a coalition with the hope of ousting President Museveni has baffled many minds. However their coalition has received support from Bobi Wine, a fellow presidential aspirant. The coalition was announced by Mao during a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Kampala.
Mao adds that with the guidance of a legal committee, the entities will sign a Memorandum of Understanding outlining their intentions and goals ahead of the 2021 general elections.
Mao said the political block will lead a drive to woo former members back into the party; facilitate reconciliation among different political actors and recruit new members into the opposition outfit.
The “coalition” is a nobrainer. It is made out of haste and to cause “panic”, ” intimidation”, “confusion”, and out of an “isolationistic” intent for a Besigye presidential bid. It is a ploy purely out of bad faith to blackmail a viable opposition and hoodwink the international donor community into believing that they are “united force” to be reckoned with. The main focus and only target is “Bobi Wine.” They are reading the times together with Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation. The anticipation of the “opportunistic opposition” is to “eliminate” part of the opposition. Their thinking is that Besigye and his group (those within and out of FDC) are the stumbling blocks that have prevented the opposition from taking power. In their political calculus it is vital to deal with this group first. The irony with their strategy is that when everyone of them takes to the podium the message is a sole chorus “let’s all unite in order to defeat the dictator!!!” It is clear that they hold one message on their hearts and another one that they display on their hats. Besigye has cultivated his following simply because of the politics at play. For him to lose that following it will take a “fundamental change” in the way NRM plays its politics. The thinking of Muntu’s ANT is one of intimidation. They are intending to do this through the use of money and the “ability to organize.” The other is to use NRM introduce a bill to Parliament where the party with the most numbers in Parliament automatically picks the President. Since Muntu does not command a large following yet Bobi Wine is a crowd puller, they intend to use Bobi Wine to do the docket work yet they upset him in Parliament. And the only smudge in their sight is the FDC and Besigye.